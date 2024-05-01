IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Thousands of protesters march in Paris to call out labor conditions
May 1, 202402:23
    Thousands of protesters march in Paris to call out labor conditions

Thousands of protesters march in Paris to call out labor conditions

02:23

Thousands of protests marched in Paris on International Workers Day and called for improved labor conditions with the Olympics scheduled in the summer. NBC News’ Josh Lederman explains how activists from other causes joined in to make the protests larger and what the labor protesters are demanding.May 1, 2024

    Thousands of protesters march in Paris to call out labor conditions

