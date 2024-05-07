IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TikTok files lawsuit against U.S. government calling potential ban unconstitutional
May 7, 202401:31
TikTok files lawsuit against U.S. government calling potential ban unconstitutional

01:31

TikTok has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government that argues a potential ban passed by Congress would violate the First Amendment. NBC News' Savannah Sellers has details on the lawsuit and how TikTok says their free speech rights would be restricted.May 7, 2024

