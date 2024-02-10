IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Trump campaigning at NRA event amid organization's corruption trial

    04:00
NBC News NOW

Trump campaigning at NRA event amid organization's corruption trial

04:00

NBC's Garrett Haake reports on how the NRA is working to regain relevance with former President Trump's visit and remarks at a Harrisburg, Penn. event amid its long legal battle over civil corruption charges. Feb. 10, 2024

