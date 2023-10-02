IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump criticizes judge overseeing New York civil fraud trial

04:54

Former President Trump spoke to reporters at a New York City courthouse on the first day of his civil fraud trial and strongly criticized the judge overseeing the case. MSNBC's Lindsey Reiser reports on the arguments being made inside the courtroom.Oct. 2, 2023

