Trump criticizes judge overseeing New York civil fraud trial

- Now Playing
Trump criticizes judge overseeing New York civil fraud trial04:54
- UP NEXT
Rep. Gaetz threatens to trigger vote to remove Speaker McCarthy04:07
'Cop City' activists upset over new Atlanta police facility02:56
Michigan school shooter may face life without parole01:40
Extreme flooding hits New York City, Gov. Hochul declares state of emergency04:37
Voicemail is out? New rules for proper phone call etiquette04:54
What a government shutdown could mean for you02:47
Michael Gambon, actor who played Dumbledore in 'Harry Potter,' dies at 8200:58
Police: Suspect was being tracked prior to Baltimore murder03:33
Senate Banking Committee advances marijuana financing bill02:20
Philadelphia police arrest at least 30 people after looting02:26
Sen. Bob Menendez pleads not guilty to bribery charges02:24
Democratic senators call on Sen. Menendez to resign02:41
Biden makes history as he joins UAW picket line05:01
Huawei launches new smartphone series, raising questions in the U.S.02:31
Veterans Affairs faces staffing shortages ahead of government shutdown03:03
FTC files antitrust lawsuit against Amazon02:06
Underground heat from climate change could cause cities to sink02:21
Use these travel hacks to save money this holiday season02:05
Menendez believes he will be exonerated of bribery charges03:23
- Now Playing
Trump criticizes judge overseeing New York civil fraud trial04:54
- UP NEXT
Rep. Gaetz threatens to trigger vote to remove Speaker McCarthy04:07
'Cop City' activists upset over new Atlanta police facility02:56
Michigan school shooter may face life without parole01:40
Extreme flooding hits New York City, Gov. Hochul declares state of emergency04:37
Voicemail is out? New rules for proper phone call etiquette04:54
Play All