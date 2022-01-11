U.S. breaks daily Covid record with more than 1.3 million cases
04:44
The U.S. has broken its record for daily Covid-19 infections, recording more than 1.3 million new cases in the past 24 hours, breaking the previous record that was set just last week. NBC News’ Erika Edwards explains how health officials and vaccine makers are reacting to the record-breaking case numbers. Jan. 11, 2022
