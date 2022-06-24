IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Ukrainian troops ordered to retreat as Russia closes in on Donbas

    04:09
  • UP NEXT

    Biden: Supreme Court ruling on carrying guns in public ‘contradicts’ the Constitution

    02:43

  • Trump-appointed DOJ officials detail pressure campaign to overturn 2020 election

    07:28

  • Senate passes historic gun bill with overwhelming bipartisan support

    04:34

  • WHO meets to determine if monkeypox is a global ‘public health emergency’

    04:09

  • Did Trump’s alleged pressure on the Justice Department violate criminal law?

    05:25

  • Fighting in Ukraine heads toward ‘fearsome climax,’ adviser to Zelenskyy says

    03:30

  • Biden calls on Congress to pass three-month gas tax holiday

    04:03

  • Fifth Jan. 6 hearing to focus on Trump’s alleged pressuring of Justice Dept. officials

    04:35

  • How student loan debt is holding millennials back from home ownership

    05:05

  • California civil jury finds Bill Cosby sexually assaulted teenager in 1975

    02:51

  • Children under 5-years-old begin receiving Covid vaccine

    04:12

  • Texas Tribune’s timeline of Uvalde shooting shows lack of ‘clear order and command’

    05:43

  • Could Trump’s pressure campaign against election workers change future elections?

    03:12

  • U.S. ‘will make every effort’ to rescue captured Americans in Ukraine, former Amb. says

    03:12

  • GOP officials, poll workers describe Trump’s efforts to overturn 2020 election results

    08:34

  • Challenges of delivering food, aid to a war-torn country

    04:47

  • How federal gas tax holiday could work as Biden considers possibility

    04:14

  • What to watch for on primary day in several key battleground states

    03:07

  • Jan. 6 committee to focus on state-level election interference as public hearings resume

    03:15

NBC News NOW

Ukrainian troops ordered to retreat as Russia closes in on Donbas

04:09

Ukrainian forces have been ordered to withdraw from Sievierodonestsk amid heavy fighting in recent weeks, indicating that Russia could be on the verge of a major battleground victory in the Luhansk region. Senior Advisor to the Center for Eurasian, Russian and Eastern European Studies at Georgetown University, Angela Stent, joins News NOW to explain what the loss could mean Ukraine and whether a diplomatic end to the conflict is possible. June 24, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Ukrainian troops ordered to retreat as Russia closes in on Donbas

    04:09
  • UP NEXT

    Biden: Supreme Court ruling on carrying guns in public ‘contradicts’ the Constitution

    02:43

  • Trump-appointed DOJ officials detail pressure campaign to overturn 2020 election

    07:28

  • Senate passes historic gun bill with overwhelming bipartisan support

    04:34

  • WHO meets to determine if monkeypox is a global ‘public health emergency’

    04:09

  • Did Trump’s alleged pressure on the Justice Department violate criminal law?

    05:25

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All