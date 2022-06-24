Ukrainian troops ordered to retreat as Russia closes in on Donbas

Ukrainian forces have been ordered to withdraw from Sievierodonestsk amid heavy fighting in recent weeks, indicating that Russia could be on the verge of a major battleground victory in the Luhansk region. Senior Advisor to the Center for Eurasian, Russian and Eastern European Studies at Georgetown University, Angela Stent, joins News NOW to explain what the loss could mean Ukraine and whether a diplomatic end to the conflict is possible. June 24, 2022