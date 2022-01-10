Untelevised Golden Globe winners revealed on Twitter
01:16
Share this -
copied
The Golden Globes took place last night with no broadcast or red carpet following controversy over the Hollywood Foreign Press’ diversity. Among the winners were Stephen Spielberg’s “West Side Story, Netflix’s “Power of the Dog,” and HBO’s “Succession.”Jan. 10, 2022
‘You couldn’t see your hand in front of your face’ as deadly Bronx fire spread
04:45
Dating app Bumble is working to criminalize cyber flashing
05:01
At least 19 killed, dozens injured in Bronx apartment fire
03:24
Now Playing
Untelevised Golden Globe winners revealed on Twitter
01:16
UP NEXT
Health care system overwhelmed as U.S. surpasses 60 million Covid cases