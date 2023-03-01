IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Volkswagen initially refused to track stolen car with toddler inside, police say

    03:14
  • UP NEXT

    Vanessa Bryant settles helicopter crash photos lawsuit for $28.85 million

    00:38

  • Texas teacher accused of taping 10-year-old student to chair

    02:11

  • Defense rests in Alex Murdaugh double murder trial

    04:42

  • Ex-husband charged in brutal Hong Kong murder of influencer

    02:11

  • ‘Lady in the fridge’ in California identified after 27 years

    01:55

  • New docs show Murdoch acknowledged that Fox News hosts pushed election fraud lies

    03:35

  • Closing arguments in Alex Murdaugh trial expected this week

    05:25

  • Student attacks Florida high school teacher’s aid allegedly after confiscating Nintendo Switch

    01:56

  • Watch: Good Samaritan tackles drunk driver fleeing crash

    02:37

  • Prosecutors push Murdaugh on his 'new story' about day of murders

    10:29

  • Florida student attacks teacher over confiscated Nintendo Switch

    01:43

  • Alex Murdaugh used phone calls to ‘manufacture an alibi,’ prosecution says

    03:23

  • Video shows New York NICU nurse slam baby into bassinet

    01:42

  • Prosecution accuses Alex Murdaugh of being ‘with the victims just minutes before they died’

    01:36

  • Philadelphia shooting injures seven, including toddler

    02:01

  • Watch: Man stumbles out of Texas bar prior to fatal crash

    01:24

  • Does Alex Murdaugh’s testimony help his defense in double murder trial?

    03:03

  • Alex Murdaugh takes the stand, denies murdering wife and son

    05:25

  • Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty in 'Rust' film set shooting

    00:34

NBC News NOW

Volkswagen initially refused to track stolen car with toddler inside, police say

03:14

Police in Chicago are looking for two suspects that ran over a pregnant woman and stole her car with her two-year-old son in the back seat. NBC’s Steven Romo has more on why law enforcement says Volkswagen could have helped track the vehicle but refused until they paid up. March 1, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Volkswagen initially refused to track stolen car with toddler inside, police say

    03:14
  • UP NEXT

    Vanessa Bryant settles helicopter crash photos lawsuit for $28.85 million

    00:38

  • Texas teacher accused of taping 10-year-old student to chair

    02:11

  • Defense rests in Alex Murdaugh double murder trial

    04:42

  • Ex-husband charged in brutal Hong Kong murder of influencer

    02:11

  • ‘Lady in the fridge’ in California identified after 27 years

    01:55

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All