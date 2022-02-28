What to expect during Biden's first State of the Union address amid ongoing crisis in Ukraine
03:18
President Biden is preparing to deliver his first State of Union address to Congress on Capitol Hill where protective fencing was reinstalled during the weekend amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. NBC News' Ali Vitali reports on how the Russian-Ukraine conflict may impact his address. Feb. 28, 2022
UP NEXT
How World Central Kitchen is feeding Ukrainians fleeing Russian invasion
02:56
U.S. authorizes voluntary departure at Moscow embassy, suspends operations at Minsk embassy
02:08
Ukrainian President Zelensky says Russian forces will attack Kyiv
03:44
Winter storms slam the east affecting American’s commute
01:30
Florida House passes bill limiting classroom discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation
03:30
DNA evidence saves 500-pound black bear, Hank the Tank, from euthanasia