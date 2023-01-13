IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Where does lottery money go?

03:23

Americans spent over 105 billion dollars on lottery tickets in 2021, according to SmartAsset. NBC’s Zinhle Essamuah has more on where all the money from ticket sales goes when it is not given solely to the winners. Jan. 13, 2023

