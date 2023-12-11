IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Woman in Texas Supreme Court case on abortion will leave state for procedure

    Gretchen Whitmer says voting rights are ‘how we secure reproductive rights’: Full interview

  • Texas Supreme Court halts ruling that would have allowed woman to receive emergency abortion

  • Texas judge allows woman to have abortion despite state ban

  • Judge grants request for abortion to woman whose baby has fatal abnormality

  • Activists look to put abortion rights on Missouri ballot

  • Activists in Missouri looking to put abortion rights on 2024 ballot

  • Christie refuses to say whether he'd support 6-week abortion ban

  • Abortion rights win out in a few states on election night

  • Ronna McDaniel believes Americans can reach 'consensus' on abortion

  • Democrats celebrate series of wins in Tuesday’s election night

  • Wisconsin begins resuming abortion services at Planned Parenthood

  • Trump criticizes Republicans pushing abortion bans with no exceptions: ‘You’re not going to win’

  • Full Trump Interview: ‘I don’t consider us to have much of a democracy right now’

  • Justice Department asks Supreme Court to end abortion pill challenge

  • September 22 is date to watch in Ohio abortion access

  • Democrats aren’t the only ones voting for abortion rights, Ohio shows

  • Voters reject Issue 1, delivering win for abortion-rights supporters

  • Women in Texas abortion case give emotional testimony

  • Texas court hears emotional testimony on the state's abortion ban

Woman in Texas Supreme Court case on abortion will leave state for procedure

Texas resident Kate Cox says she is leaving the state to get an abortion after her fetus was given a fatal diagnosis. The move comes while Cox had been awaiting a decision from the Texas Supreme Court about whether she would be allowed to get the abortion.Dec. 11, 2023

