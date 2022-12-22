IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Zelenskyy quotes FDR, says 'Ukrainian people will win too'

01:08

President Zelenskyy referenced a quotation from President Franklin D. Roosevelt in his speech to Congress saying that the “Ukrainian people will win too.”Dec. 22, 2022

