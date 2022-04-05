Zelenskyy to address U.N. after accusing Russia of war crimes in Ukraine
06:07
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is expected to address the United Nations Security Council this morning a day after he renewed his accusations that Russian troops have committed war crimes in Ukraine. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez breaks down how the Ukrainian president reacted to the alleged atrocities committed in Bucha and what he is expected to say to the U.N.April 5, 2022
UP NEXT
Tiger Woods announces he intends to play Masters tournament one year after crash
02:19
Zelenskyy: ‘We have conclusive evidence’ of Russian war crimes in Ukraine
04:45
Zelenskyy addresses U.N. Security Council: Russian ‘accountability must be inevitable’
03:36
Oklahoma set to pass near-total abortion ban
03:29
Ivermectin does not reduce Covid hospitalizations, study shows
04:09
How new Wisconsin election rules impact voters with disabilities