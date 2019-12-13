The 7-Minute Vote

The House Judiciary Committee approved two articles of impeachment, sending them to the full House for a vote.
Image: Pramila Jayapal
Democratic Representative Pramila Jayapal votes during the House Judiciary Committee's vote on House Resolution 755, Articles of Impeachment Against President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Dec. 13, 2019.Saul Loeb / AFP - Getty Images

The House Judiciary Committee passed two articles of impeachment against President Trump Friday morning. The panel met for just seven minutes to cast their votes, after debating late into the evening on Thursday.

Garrett Haake, MSNBC Washington Correspondent, explains how this committee vote propels the two articles of impeachment to a vote before the entire House of Representatives next week.

