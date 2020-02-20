By Sawyer Click and Nigel Chiwaya
Which candidate will get to talk the most during tonight’s Democratic debate in Las Vegas? Will it be Bernie Sanders, fresh off his New Hampshire primary victory and riding high in the polls? Will it be new debate entrant Mike Bloomberg, who has turned relentless advertising into a rising national profile? Or will it be one of the other contenders? Find out using the tracker below.
