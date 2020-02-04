Results for Iowa caucuses delayed as state Democratic Party finds 'inconsistencies'

The Iowa presidential caucuses were thrown into chaos late Monday after the state Democratic Party said it found "inconsistencies," delaying results and causing widespread confusion across the state.
"We found inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results. In addition to the tech systems being used to tabulate results, we are also using photos of results and a paper trail to validate that all results match and ensure that we have confidence and accuracy in the numbers we report," said Mandy McClure, the state party's communications director.
"This is simply a reporting issue. The app did not go down, and this is not a hack or an intrusion. The underlying data and paper trail is sound and will simply take time to further report the results," McClure added.
The state party had earlier said it was carrying out "quality control checks, making sure the numbers are accurate."
The state party hosted a conference call with the campaigns sometime after 11 p.m. ET, but sources confirmed that party leaders hung up as campaign officials pressed for more information about the various reporting issues and when they would receive more data and results. The call became very heated, sources said.
As the state party scrambled to sift through three sets of numbers, election workers struggled to use a new smartphone app created for caucus organizers to calculate and report results.
"The app is the issue, and the hotline is smoked," said Joe Galasso, a volunteer in charge of new registrations for Waukee Precinct 2, in Dallas County. He had just gotten off the phone with precinct chairman Matt Chapman. They have not been able to report their results, even though they wrapped up more than an hour ago.
The backup phone line provided by the party was likewise "a disaster," a source familiar with the process said.
Shawn Sebastian, the caucus secretary in Ames, told MSNBC that he’d been on hold on the hotline for about two hours.“They said that they’ll be with me in the order in which you know, I got on hold,” he said, “and there was moment where they did connect for like one second about half an hour ago and then I just wasn’t responsive quick enough and they just hung up on me so I’m back in line.”
Another source was more blunt: "The app is f---ing up," said a senior aide to one of the campaigns, who asked not to be identified. "Can't trust the numbers coming in."
NBC News previously reported that security experts had expressed some concern about the app. The new app — which is supposed to be used in the Nevada caucuses on Feb. 22, as well — first showed signs of trouble earlier in the day, with some precinct leaders and county chairs saying they were unable or unwilling to use it.
The reporting of results was further complicated by new caucus rules that, for the first time, divided the results into three sets: "the first expression of preference" from caucusgoers for a candidate; vote totals from the "final alignment" after backers of lower-ranking contenders make their second choices; and the total number of state delegate equivalents won by candidates.
In a letter to the state party, former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign shredded "considerable flaws" in the night's reporting system.
"The app that was intended to relay Caucus results to the Party failed; the Party’s back-up telephonic reporting system likewise has failed. Now, we understand that Caucus Chairs are attempting to — and, in many cases, failing to — report results telephonically to the Party. These acute failures are occurring statewide," Dana Remus, Biden's general counsel, said in the letter.
Shortly after 11 p.m. ET, no results had been reported — a much slower process than had been expected. At about the same time in the 2016 caucuses, roughly 90 percent of the vote had been reported. The party said it would release information about the results as soon as it passes quality control, adding that it was taking additional steps out of an abundance of caution.
"What we know right now is that around 25 percent of precincts have reported, and early data indicates turnout is on pace for 2016," McClure added.