RNC to dig in on law and order as Jacob Blake shooting fuels fresh protests

WASHINGTON — Driving President Donald Trump's "law and order" message, the third night of the Republican convention Wednesday is expected to emphasize police and the military against the backdrop of protests sparked by a police officer shooting a Black man in Wisconsin.

"The violence we are seeing in these and other cities isn’t happening by chance; it’s the direct result of elected leaders refusing to allow law enforcement to protect our communities," Michael McHale, a veteran of the Sarasota police department, is expected to say, according to excerpts shared by the Trump campaign.

Sam Vigil, whose wife was shot and killed in her car in their garage, will thank the president for “Operation Legend,” the federal law enforcement program Trump initiated in the wake of the George Floyd protests, according to the campaign.

“The police were overwhelmed. They needed help. Help arrived when President Trump launched Operation Legend in July of this year,” Vigil is expected to say.

The end of the third night of programming will feature Vice President Mike Pence accepting his party's nomination to again serve as Trump's running mate.

Wednesday night's focus on the military and law enforcement comes against the backdrop of turmoil in Wisconsin, where there have been protests in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man. Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old, was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting at the protests Tuesday night.

In an unprecedented move, the NBA postponed three playoff games on Wednesday, after reports that players were boycotting because of the shooting.

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh told reporters that Trump had been briefed on a video of Blake's shooting, which was shared widely on social media. Trump tweeted earlier Wednesday he would send federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Wisconsin to "restore LAW and ORDER!"

The convention will also continue a trend from the prior two nights of making a direct appeal to Black voters. Clarence Henderson, a civil rights activist, will argue Black voters should back Trump.

"These achievements demonstrate that Donald Trump truly cares about black lives," Henderson is expected to say, according to prepared remarks. "His policies show his heart. He has done more for black Americans in four years than Joe Biden has done in 50!"

Trump entered his convention trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden in the polls, and he faces a torrent of criticism for his response to the coronavirus pandemic and the recent Black Lives Matter protests. This week's convention will be a critical opportunity to turn the national sentiment in his favor.

Murtaugh told reporters Pence will speak in “optimistic tones." The campaign also said second lady Karen Pence would share stories about U.S. armed forces and their support for the Trump-Pence ticket.

Pence will speak from Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Md., the site that inspired Francis Scott Key to write “The Star-Spangled Banner” during the War of 1812.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway are also expected to speak Wednesday night, likely prompting further questions about tools of government being used for election activities. The Trump campaign said the White House officials would be appearing in their personal capacities.

Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law and campaign adviser, will participate in Wednesday's events, following speeches from Eric, Don Jr. and Tiffany Trump, the president's children, earlier in the week. Ivanka Trump will introduce her father on Thursday.

Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst, Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn, North Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, and New York Rep. Elise Stefanik will also make the case for Trump's re-election.

The Trump campaign has said the president will participate in each night of the convention. In the first two nights of the RNC he appeared via recorded videos from the White House.