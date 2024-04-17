Biden chokes up while talking about deceased son and Trump's disparaging remarks about service members

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

PITTSBURGH — President Joe Biden on Wednesday choked up while talking about the military service of his family members and former President Donald Trump's disparaging remarks about service members.

“They asked [Trump] to go visit American gravesites. He said, 'No.' He wouldn’t do it. Because they were all 'suckers' and 'losers,'” Biden told a crowd of union workers. “I’m not making that up. The staff who were with him acknowledge it today. Suckers and losers.”

He paused for a moment before adding, “That man doesn’t deserve to have been the commander in chief for my son, my uncle.” Beau Biden and Ambrose Finnegan both served in the military before Trump took office.

Biden's comments were in reference to Trump’s 2018 trip to Paris for the centennial anniversary of the end of World War I where he declined to visit the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery and reportedly called Marines who died at Belleau Wood “suckers” and fallen soldiers at the U.S. cemetery “losers.”

Former White House chief of staff John Kelly confirmed last year that Trump privately made the remarks first reported by The Atlantic.

Biden has often cited Trump's 2018 remarks, but Wednesday was the first time he tied them directly to his son and uncle.

On Tuesday, Biden called Trump's remarks “offensive” during a campaign rally in his childhood hometown of Scranton, Pa., displaying a sense of anger at the presumptive Republican nominee for president.

“He said that those soldiers who gave their lives were...'suckers' and 'losers,'" Biden said. "Who the hell does he think he is?"

"These soldiers are heroes, just as every American who served this nation,” Biden said to loud applause.

The president, who was in Pittsburgh for the second stop of a three-city tour of Pennsylvania, said he was reminded of Trump’s comments about service members while visiting a war memorial in Scranton.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.