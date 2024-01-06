Election live updates: Republicans blanket Iowa with Trump holding two rallies

Here’s the latest from the 2024 campaign trail:
- Republicans are holding events across Iowa today, including former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
- Trump is holding two rallies on Saturday after also holding events in the state on Friday. The former president has spent minimal time in the state compared to his challengers.
- President Joe Biden has initially been scheduled to deliver a speech today, but rescheduled after snow was forecasted for the East Coast on Saturday.
Right-wing provocateur Laura Loomer rode Trump's plane in Iowa
Laura Loomer, the right-wing provocateur and Trump loyalist who is a lead propagator of Jan. 6 conspiracy theories rode with Trump aboard his plane yesterday in Iowa to campaign in the state, per a source familiar with the arrangement.
In a post this morning, Loomer continues to push her vast web of conspiracy theories about the Capitol attack, claiming it to be an “inside job” to keep Trump from the White House.
Loomer, in her post this morning, writes: “Personally, I think J6 should be a national holiday in which we celebrate the bravery of American patriots who protested a stolen election.”
Johnson invites Biden to give state of the union two days after Super Tuesday
House Speaker Mike Johnson has invited President Joe Biden to deliver his State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress on March 7.
“In this moment of great challenge for our country, it is my solemn duty to extend this invitation for you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Thursday, March 7, 2024, so that you may fulfill your obligation under the U.S. Constitution to report on the state of our union,” Johnson wrote in a letter to the president that he posted on X, the social media platform formally known as Twitter.
The speech will fall two days after the Super Tuesday vote in the presidential primary when more than a dozen states will cast ballots in the nominating contest. With minimal opposition in the primary, Biden is expected to be close to formally securing the nomination for re-election by that point.
Far-right activist Laura Loomer booted from Haley event
Far-right provocateur Laura Loomer was escorted out of a Haley event in Indianola, Iowa by security before the event started.
She was talking back and forth with security for a while before eventually agreeing to leave, but it happened pretty dramatically.
Haley held an event with New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu.
Ramaswamy says he wouldn't support Trump if he makes Haley the VP nominee
For Ramaswamy, it appears his contempt for Haley outweighs his love for Trump.
“I’ve said that he would have my full support, but that’s on the expectation that he wouldn’t do something disastrous for this country like making Nikki Haley’s vice president,” said Ramaswamy after a town hall in Dubuque in Iowa on Friday night.
“If I’m not the nominee, and Donald Trump is, I have said that he would have my absolute support, but that is assuming that it is still the same individual Donald Trump that’s actually running on the platform and vision for this country,” said Ramaswamy.
It’s the first time he’s suggested conditions on his gung-ho support for Trump.