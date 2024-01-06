Election live updates: Republicans blanket Iowa with Trump holding two rallies

Right-wing provocateur Laura Loomer rode Trump's plane in Iowa

Laura Loomer, the right-wing provocateur and Trump loyalist who is a lead propagator of Jan. 6 conspiracy theories rode with Trump aboard his plane yesterday in Iowa to campaign in the state, per a source familiar with the arrangement.

In a post this morning, Loomer continues to push her vast web of conspiracy theories about the Capitol attack, claiming it to be an “inside job” to keep Trump from the White House.

Loomer, in her post this morning, writes: “Personally, I think J6 should be a national holiday in which we celebrate the bravery of American patriots who protested a stolen election.”