Sen. Dianne Feinstein is back in Washington but still missed another Senate vote

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., was expected to return to the Senate on Wednesday following a nearly three-month absence due to health issues, but she missed the first two votes of the day.

While she was expected to cast her first recorded vote since Feb. 16 on Wednesday, Feinstein missed the first two of the day — adding to the 91 floor votes she missed while she recovered from shingles, according to an NBC News tally.

In a statement released Wednesday, Feinstein wrote that she is back in Washington and prepared to resume her duties in the Senate.

"I’m grateful for all the well-wishes over the past couple of months and for the excellent care that I received from my medical team in San Francisco," she wrote.

Feinstein said in the statement that is still experiencing some side effects from shingles and has been advised by doctors to work a lighter schedule as she returns to Congress.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., told reporters Wednesday that he expects Feinstein to attend the committee’s business meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday. He said the committee plans to use her vote to report out to the full Senate some of President Joe Biden’s judicial nominees who have been stuck in a stalemate due to her absence. He did not indicate which nominees they would vote on.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., at the Capitol on Nov. 28, 2022. Drew Angerer / Getty Images file

“I’ve got to count noses and also count how they’re gonna vote,” Durbin said, “I can’t predict all will be called, I’m not sure yet.”

In remarks on the Senate floor Wednesday morning, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., welcomed Feinstein’s return. He said he had been in touch with Feinstein over the past few weeks, and that he can “report she’s exactly where she wants to be.”

“Ready to do the thing she loves most: serving the people of California,” Schumer said.

Feinstein’s absence has complicated Democratic efforts to confirm some of Biden’s nominees, with the Judiciary Committee going from an 11-10 majority to a 10-10 stalemate during her absence.

While Senate Democrats were able to advance several of Biden's nominees with GOP backing, they've had to hold on others that fell short of bipartisan support.

Democrats had attempted to temporarily replace Feinstein on the committee with Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., but that effort was blocked by Republicans last month, with many saying they could not vote to make it easier for Biden to seat judicial nominees whom they found to be radical or otherwise unacceptable.

Feinstein later defended her absence and disputed the notion that it impeded the number of nominees advanced by the committee.

“There has been no slowdown,” Feinstein wrote in a statement last week. “I’m confident that when I return to the Senate, we will be able to move the remaining qualified nominees out of committee quickly and to the Senate floor for a vote.”

Feinstein, who has served in the Senate since 1992, is the chamber’s oldest member at 89 years old. She announced in February her plans to retire from Congress at the end of 2024 after three decades in the chamber.

The 2024 primary to fill Feinstein’s seat in a safe Democratic congressional district is expected to be a key race next year. California Reps. Katie Porter, Adam Schiff and Barbara Lee have announced their Senate campaigns to succeed Feinstein.