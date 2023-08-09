Dianne Feinstein went to the hospital after a 'minor fall' at home, spokesperson says

WASHINGTON — Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., fell at home on Tuesday and visited the hospital to get checked out, her office said.

“Senator Feinstein briefly went to the hospital yesterday afternoon as a precaution after a minor fall in her home. All of her scans were clear and she returned home,” a Feinstein spokesperson told NBC News in an email on Wednesday.

TMZ first reported Wednesday morning that the 90-year-old senator paid a visit to the hospital after she tripped and fell Tuesday at her San Francisco home.

Feinstein's health has been closely watched — this year, she missed three months of work in the Senate after she was hospitalized with shingles. She has rejected calls to resign her seat and insists she will remain a senator until her term ends in January 2025, then retire.

A trio of House Democrats is locked in a competitive battle to succeed Feinstein in the solidly blue state in the Nov. 2024 election.