Facing defections, Speaker Mike Johnson will need Democrats to avert a shutdown

WASHINGTON — New Speaker Mike Johnson is facing a handful of GOP defections on his two-step strategy to fund the government, meaning he will need Democratic support to avert a painful shutdown at the end of the week.

Already, at least seven conservatives have said they will vote no on Johnson’s plan, and many more could join that group. After Rep.-elect Gabe Amo, D-R.I, is sworn in on Monday, Johnson can only afford to lose three Republicans on his funding bill.

The White House has panned the so-called “laddered” continuing resolution or CR as an “extreme” and “unserious proposal” that will lead to more GOP chaos and dysfunction shortly after the party’s three-week speaker debacle.

Many Democrats on Capitol Hill also dismissed the laddered CR plan, which would extend funding for part of the government — including Agriculture, Transportation and Veterans Affairs — through Jan. 19, and fund Defense and other remaining portions of the government through Feb. 2.

But some congressional Democrats have said they are keeping an open mind as they speak to appropriators and review the plan, noting that it may be the best deal they can get with a Republican-controlled House and a potential shutdown just four days away.

And at least one Democrat — Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., who is running for president against Joe Biden — told NBC News he will vote in favor of Johnson’s bill.

“It’s not perfect but it’s a whole lot better than a shutdown,” he said.

The speaker’s two-step CR is, for all intents and purposes, a “clean” funding bill. It does not include spending cuts, nor does it include other politically prickly issues like aid for Israel, Ukraine or Taiwan; humanitarian aid for Palestinians and others; as well as border security provisions.

Those fights will be punted until after Thanksgiving.

It does, however, extend the farm bill through Sept. 30 — a big sweetener for rural lawmakers and Democrats who like federal food and nutrition programs for low-income families.

The two-part CR had been conceived by members of the far-right Freedom Caucus who see the staggered funding cliffs as a way to put pressure on Congress to reach deals on individual appropriations bills. But conservatives blasted the Johnson plan for a variety of reasons, including that it didn't include spending cuts or border provisions.

Among the conservative Republicans opposing Johnson’s CR plan are Reps. Tim Burchett of Tennessee, Warren Davidson of Ohio, Bob Good of Virginia, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Chip Roy of Texas and George Santos of New York.

“I will not support a status quo that fails to acknowledge fiscal irresponsibility, and changes absolutely nothing while emboldening a do-nothing Senate and a fiscally illiterate President,” Perry, the chairman of the Freedom Caucus, said on X.