House Democratic leaders say they would help save Speaker Mike Johnson's job

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leadership said in a joint statement Tuesday that they would vote to help save Speaker Mike Johnson if far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., moves to oust him.

"From the very beginning of this Congress, House Democrats have put people over politics and found bipartisan common ground with traditional Republicans in order to deliver real results," said House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, of New York; Minority Whip Katherine Clark, of Massachusetts; and Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar, of California. "At the same time, House Democrats have aggressively pushed back against MAGA extremism. We will continue to do just that."

Democratic leaders said they would vote to table or dismiss Greene's resolution to vacate the chair against Johnson, R-La. — a move that would effectively kill the resolution.

"If she invokes the motion, it will not succeed," the Democrats said.

They blasted out their statement just as Johnson and his GOP leadership team were holding a news conference in the Capitol, ensuring that the speaker would be asked about it. As the news ricocheted around social media, an aide quickly passed the speaker a note; Johnson told reporters it was the first he’d heard of it. Pressed on whether he had struck a deal with Jeffries, Johnson replied: “No, there’s no deal at all."

In a statement moments later, Greene vowed to press ahead and force the vote on Johnson's future.

"Mike Johnson is officially the Democrat Speaker of the House. Here is their official endorsement of his Speakership. What slimy back room deal did Johnson make for the Democrats' support?" she wrote. "He should resign, switch parties, and continue voting for Biden's open border invasion of America, endless wars, full term abortion on demand."

She then said she would give Democrats and Republicans the chance "to support Democrats' chosen Speaker" without saying when a vote would occur.

"I'm a big believer in recorded votes because putting Congress on record allows every American to see the truth and provides transparency to our votes," Greene continued. "Americans deserve to see the Uniparty on full display. I'm about to give them their coming out party."

For months, Greene has railed against Johnson, threatening to force a vote to oust him if he put Ukraine aid on the House floor. Johnson did just that, shepherding a package through the House that included Ukraine aid, as well as funds for Israel and a bill to provide a pathway to ban TikTok in the U.S. It became law last week after the Senate approved it and President Joe Biden signed it into law.

Democratic praised passage of that package in their statement, crediting "a bipartisan coalition of Democrats and Republicans, led by President Biden."

The statement from Jeffries and his leadership team Tuesday is the strongest signal on how House Democrats would react to a move to oust the speaker. Many rank-and-file Democrats have said they would defer to leadership on how to handle such a vote, while a handful of moderates have signaled for months that they would save Johnson.

One Democratic leadership aide offered some explanation to this change in their posture, which had previously been leadership asking members to keep their powder dry and not commit publicly to helping Johnson out if a motion to vacate were filed.

“We don’t want to participate in MTG’s MAGA circus,” this person said. “We want Congress to function and do the work of the people. The House has been consumed with enough MAGA chaos."