House Oversight Committee to hold first Biden impeachment inquiry hearing next Thursday

The House Oversight Committee will hold its first hearing on the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden on Sept. 28, a spokesperson for the panel told NBC News.

“The hearing will focus on constitutional and legal questions surrounding the President’s involvement in corruption and abuse of public office,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the committee intends to subpoena the president’s son Hunter Biden and James Biden, the president’s brother, for their personal and business bank records as early as this week.

“The Oversight Committee will continue to follow the evidence and money trail to provide the transparency and accountability that Americans demand from their government,” the spokesperson said.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Oversight Committee Chair Jim Comer, R-Ky. said he will issue subpoenas for Hunter and James Biden’s bank records once the paperwork is finalized.

“Once all the i’s are dotted, t’s are crossed, I expect to issue a subpoena to Hunter and James Biden’s personal bank records,” Comer said as he left the House GOP conference meeting Tuesday morning.

“There’s a lot of apparently paperwork filed so all three committees and the speaker’s council office have to agree to the terms and everything of the impeachment inquiry,” he added. “And once all that’s ironed out then I’ll have the ability to proceed with impeachment inquiry with respect to subpoena.”

Comer also said the hearing would include an overview of what an impeachment inquiry is and would feature appearances from experts on financial crimes, tax evasion, racketeering and the Foreign Agent Registration Act, among other topics.

Comer and Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, briefed a group of Senate Republicans last week about the impeachment inquiry into the president.

Comer and Jordan, who are leading the inquiry along with House Ways and Means Committee Chair Jason Smith, R-Mo., briefed the group last week during a weekly lunch with the Senate Steering Committee — a group that includes the upper chamber’s most conservative members, such as Sens. Rick Scott of Florida and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin. Committee chair Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, invited Comer and Jordan to the lunch.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., last week announced that he was directing three House committees to begin the impeachment inquiry to seek bank records and other documents from the president and Hunter Biden.

McCarthy said that an impeachment inquiry is a “logical next step” of the GOP-led investigations that have been happening for months.

McCarthy said House Republicans “uncovered serious and credible allegations into President Biden’s conduct” related to “abuse of power, obstruction and corruption” that “warrant further investigation by the House of Representatives.”

The GOP-led probes into Biden and his family, however, have not produced evidence that the president was involved in his son's business dealings or the government's investigation into Hunter Biden.

McCarthy’s move marked a major reversal after he previously said he would not open an impeachment inquiry without a vote of the full House.

In his first remarks about the GOP-led impeachment inquiry, Biden suggested it was related to a brewing battle in Congress over government funding.

“I don’t know quite why, but they just knew they wanted to impeach me. And now, the best I can tell, they want to impeach me because they want to shut down the government,” Biden said at a campaign reception in McLean, Virginia last week.