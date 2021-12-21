Jan. 6 committee seeks first interview with House lawmaker

WASHINGTON — The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot is turning its attention to a fellow lawmaker for the first time, with a request for information from GOP Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania.

Committee Chair Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., in the letter to Perry on Monday, said the bipartisan panel is in possession of evidence connecting Perry to events surrounding the attack on the Capitol. Thompson said Perry was involved in efforts to make now-former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark the acting attorney general during the final months of the Trump administration.

“We have received evidence from multiple witnesses that you had an important role in the efforts to install Mr. Clark as acting Attorney General," said Thompson, citing former Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and former Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue, who both served in those posts at the tail end of former President Donald Trump's time in office.

"Acting Attorney General Rosen and acting Deputy Attorney General Donoghue have provided evidence regarding these issues, and we have received evidence that others who worked with Mr. Clark were aware of these plans," Thompson wrote.

He went on to say that the committee has information indicating Perry communicated "at various relevant times with the White House and others involved in other relevant topics, including regarding allegations that the Dominion voting machines had been corrupted.”

Perry's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

While Perry is the first lawmaker being pressed for information by the committee, numerous Trump allies and former administration officials have been subpoenaed, including ex- White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who served in the House before joining the Trump administration.

Thompson, in Monday's letter, proposed meeting with Perry between now and Jan. 4., with an offer to meet in the lawmaker's Pennsylvania district.