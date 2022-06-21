Jan. 6 hearings Day 4: What to expect as state officials testify

The Jan. 6 committee returns for its fourth hearing — this one focused on the pressure the White House was applying to state officials to overturn the 2020 election.

The committee plans to detail the multitude of ways then-President Donald Trump and his allies tried to strong-arm state officials into flipping their states' results.

A key witness will be Georgia’s Republican secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, whom Trump called to ask him to "find" the votes he needed to beat Joe Biden there.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET.

