Jan. 6 hearings Day 4: What to expect as state officials testify

The Jan. 6 committee returns for its fourth hearing — this one focused on the pressure the White House was applying to state officials to overturn the 2020 election.
The committee plans to detail the multitude of ways then-President Donald Trump and his allies tried to strong-arm state officials into flipping their states' results.
A key witness will be Georgia’s Republican secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, whom Trump called to ask him to "find" the votes he needed to beat Joe Biden there.
The hearing is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET.
Jan. 6 committee turns focus to Trump’s efforts to pressure states into overturning Biden’s win
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack will hold its fourth public hearing on Tuesday, focusing on an elaborate effort by former President Donald Trump and his allies to strongarm state officials into defying voters and handing him the 2020 election, committee members and aides said.
Building on previous hearings, the committee said it will show the intricacies of a scheme that sought to manipulate the electoral vote total in ways intended to deprive Joe Biden of the majority needed to win.
The panel said it will lay out a central element of the plan: getting Trump supporters in key swing states to submit official-looking certificates claiming they were the legitimate electors, even though Trump had actually lost those states.