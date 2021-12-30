McCarthy names Rep. Mike Turner as top House intelligence committee Republican

WASHINGTON — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Thursday appointed Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, as ranking member on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

The House intelligence committee needed a replacement for the position after Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., an ally of former President Donald Trump, announced earlier this year that he will be leaving Congress to become the CEO of Trump Media and Technology Group.

“Congressman Turner’s commitment to this country is unwavering," said McCarthy in a statement "Throughout his long tenure on the Intelligence Committee, Mike established himself as a national security leader and ardent supporter of truth."

Turner's appointment is effective January 1, 2022, upon the resignation of Nunes, he added.

The committee, chaired by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., oversees the nation's intelligence agencies. It led the inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Earlier this year, Turner co-sponsored a bill introduced by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., to overhaul how the military handles sexual assault and other serious crimes. The Military Justice Improvement and Increasing Prevention Act of 2021 would professionalize the military justice process by moving the decision to prosecute felony-level, complex criminal cases from the unit commander to a high-ranking and experienced military lawyer.

The measure was included in the $770 billion defense bill signed by President Joe Biden earlier this month.

Turner has been a critic of Trump, particularly during the former president's first impeachment over allegations he sought help from Ukraine to bolster his chances of reelection.

“I want to say to the president, this is not OK. That conversation is not OK. And I think it's disappointing to the American public when they read the transcript," said Turner during a 2019 hearing with Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire.