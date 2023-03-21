WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was making calls to fellow senators on Tuesday, telling his Republican colleagues he is eager to return to Capitol Hill after falling and being treated for a concussion earlier this month.

Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., said he spoke to McConnell on the phone for about five minutes Tuesday, saying he “sounded good, sounded like Mitch this morning. … He’s anxious to get back.”

McConnell was discharged from the hospital on March 13 after falling at a private event the week before and sustaining a concussion as well as a minor rib fracture. He has been in inpatient rehabilitation since then, according to his office, which said he was doing physical therapy to regain strength after the hospital stay, which typically takes a week or two.

McConnell is “doing very well, everything on track,” longtime political adviser Josh Holmes told NBC News Tuesday, saying he “spent a few hours with him today.”

“I believe he spoke with a few colleagues on the phone prior to me getting there,” Holmes said.

Thune said he and McConnell " just kinda checked in and touched gloves" in their call on Tuesday. "He wanted to convey his appreciation for the way we’ve been working with his staff,” Thune told reporters, saying they “talked a little about what’s happened on the floor.”

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, who previously served in leadership with McConnell, said he also spoke with the Kentucky Republican on the phone earlier Tuesday. “I talked to him today. He’s doing better and is eager to come back,” Cornyn said.

That McConnell has spoken to colleagues on the phone appears to be a sign of progress from last week, when Republicans said they had only interacted with the GOP leader via text.

“I’ve talked to him on text, he said he’s getting better and getting stronger, that was pretty much it,” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va. said Tuesday. “He said he’s getting stronger and better and be back soon is what he said to me.”