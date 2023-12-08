Mentors, Senate rebels and Trump officials: Meet Speaker Mike Johnson’s inner circle

The Mentors

Johnson has had two main mentors during his seven years in Congress: Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan. Both of them ran for speaker and fell short during the GOP’s three-week leadership fight, clearing the way for their onetime mentee to rise to the top job. While the dynamic may be politically awkward, there’s no personal bitterness between Johnson and the men.

Scalise, a fellow Louisiana Republican, has known Johnson for more than two decades. Seven years Scalise’s junior, Johnson followed closely in his mentor’s footsteps. Both attended Louisiana State University and served in the statehouse in Baton Rouge; both won seats in the U.S. House, then won a competitive race to lead the conservative Republican Study Committee, which both men used as a stepping stone to GOP leadership. A senior statesman, Scalise has assumed the role of top lieutenant and trusted adviser to Johnson — a stark contrast to Scalise’s chilly relationship with his onetime rival, former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

“Mike is a passionate conservative. He’s come up here to work,” Scalise said in a brief interview. “Ultimately as speaker, he’s been really focused on unifying everybody and getting our agenda back on track.”

His other mentor is Jordan, R-Ohio, another former Republican Study Committee chairman who was also the founding chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, the far-right group of which Johnson was briefly a member. Earlier this year, Jordan had appointed Johnson, a constitutional attorney, as the chairman of Judiciary’s Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government. And as the House begins to ramp up its impeachment investigation, Johnson and Jordan will need to remain in close contact.

In an interview, Jordan called Johnson a friend and a “solid Christian guy.” He recalled a trip he and the now-speaker took with their wives to Israel in February 2020. During a breakfast meeting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the lawmakers this new Covid-19 situation was going to get really bad. They were in disbelief, but as Netanyahu delivered the warning, he was coughing, sneezing and blowing his nose, Jordan said.

“It’s just one of those funny things,” Jordan said, chuckling as he recalled the story. “So we’ve been friends too. A great guy, he’s gonna do a great job.”