Trump to announce Iran nuclear deal decision Tuesday

WASHINGTON — President Trump said Monday afternoon that he planned to reveal his final decision on whether the U.S. should remain in the Iranian nuclear agreement on Tuesday, just days ahead of the May 12 deadline.
"I will be announcing my decision on the Iran Deal tomorrow from the White House at 2:00 pm," Trump said in a tweet.
Trump has until Saturday to decide whether to renew a 120-day waiver of sanctions that Congress previously imposed on Iran. If he does not renew the waiver, it would signal to U.S. allies and Iran that the U.S. wants to pull out of the nuclear deal negotiated under President Barack Obama. The deal lifted sanctions on Iran in return for limitations on that country's nuclear program.
Even before the window for lobbying the president shrank drastically, some Republican lawmakers — including longtime critics of the Iranian nuclear deal — had been urging him to stick with the agreement and try to change it, not withdraw completely.
Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., who previously opposed the nuclear deal, said in an interview Monday on Hugh Hewitt’s radio show that he hopes that Trump can get a "better deal" and advised against pulling out of the agreement entirely.
"When our country, even if it's just the president, makes an agreement with our allies with another country, we ought to be very careful about changing that," said Alexander, who added while the deal had "a lot of flaws," it does provide "a window into what Iran is doing and limits their development of nuclear weapons."
"I would counsel against" pulling out of the deal, Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Texas, chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, said in an interview on "Fox News Sunday."
Thornberry, who initially opposed the agreement, now says he wonders what would happen if the U.S. withdraws.
"Secretary (of Defense James) Mattis talked about the inspectors that are in there. Does Iran kick those inspectors out so that we lose what visibility we have there?" he asked. "The Europeans are not going to reimpose sanctions. So where does that leave us and Iran? You need to have a clearer idea about next steps if we are going to pull out, and especially given the larger context of Iran's aggressive activities in the Middle East."
Last week, Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said he had spoken with Trump and that the president had indicated that if nothing changes, he's "definitely" leaving the agreement.
French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters late last month, after meeting with Trump, that he believes the president "will get rid of this deal on his own, for domestic reasons."
Other Republicans have said they are hoping that the Trump administration modifies the agreement so that it addresses certain holes such as not addressing Iran’s ballistic missile program.
Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, who railed against the agreement in 2015, now supports improving the deal and having it sent to the Senate for ratification as a treaty, his spokesman Conn Carroll, told NBC News on Monday.
Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., who blasted the deal in 2015, said in a recent interview with NBC’s "Meet the Press" that he now agrees with Macron on the best way to approach the deal: to alter it, not abandon it.
He said, 'We ought to stay in the deal, but here are the three things that absolutely have to change,'" Blunt said reacting to Macron's speech to a joint meeting of Congress.
Meanwhile, other Hill Republicans continue to back a U.S. withdrawal.
"I've said it from the beginning — Obama's Iran deal is a flawed agreement and I had the opportunity to discuss its flaws in depth with Prime Minster Netanyahu last October," said Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla., in a statement provided to NBC News on Monday, referring to Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli premier.
"I believe that we need concrete changes that would include anytime, anywhere inspections of non-declared sites, dismantling the development of advanced centrifuges, remove all sunset provisions, address Iran's ballistic missile program and halt actions that create regional instability," Inhofe said. "Without these meaningful, necessary changes, I fully support the president withdrawing from the Iran deal."
Lawmakers aren't alone in pressing the president as the deadline ticks closer: Israel has long pushed the Trump administration to kill the deal, while key Obama administration officials such as former Secretary of State John Kerry and European officials are still making moves in an attempt to salvage it.
To try and protect the deal, Kerry has met with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, according to a report in The Boston Globe.
NBC’s Andrea Mitchell reports that British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who met with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday, was also planning to sit down with Vice President Mike Pence and White House national security adviser John Bolton.
Johnson, who wrote an op-ed in The New York Times on Monday titled "Don't Scuttle the Iran Nuclear Deal," said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Monday that there are ways to improve the deal "without throwing away the heart" of the agreement.
"It is the best thing that we have at the moment," Johnson said. "It has stopped the Iranians getting a nuclear weapon, and we've got to ask ourselves: How else would we do that?"