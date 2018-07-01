Trump to announce Iran nuclear deal decision Tuesday

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — President Trump said Monday afternoon that he planned to reveal his final decision on whether the U.S. should remain in the Iranian nuclear agreement on Tuesday, just days ahead of the May 12 deadline.

"I will be announcing my decision on the Iran Deal tomorrow from the White House at 2:00 pm," Trump said in a tweet.

Trump has until Saturday to decide whether to renew a 120-day waiver of sanctions that Congress previously imposed on Iran. If he does not renew the waiver, it would signal to U.S. allies and Iran that the U.S. wants to pull out of the nuclear deal negotiated under President Barack Obama. The deal lifted sanctions on Iran in return for limitations on that country's nuclear program.

Even before the window for lobbying the president shrank drastically, some Republican lawmakers — including longtime critics of the Iranian nuclear deal — had been urging him to stick with the agreement and try to change it, not withdraw completely.

Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., who previously opposed the nuclear deal, said in an interview Monday on Hugh Hewitt’s radio show that he hopes that Trump can get a "better deal" and advised against pulling out of the agreement entirely.

"When our country, even if it's just the president, makes an agreement with our allies with another country, we ought to be very careful about changing that," said Alexander, who added while the deal had "a lot of flaws," it does provide "a window into what Iran is doing and limits their development of nuclear weapons."

"I would counsel against" pulling out of the deal, Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Texas, chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, said in an interview on "Fox News Sunday."

Thornberry, who initially opposed the agreement, now says he wonders what would happen if the U.S. withdraws.

"Secretary (of Defense James) Mattis talked about the inspectors that are in there. Does Iran kick those inspectors out so that we lose what visibility we have there?" he asked. "The Europeans are not going to reimpose sanctions. So where does that leave us and Iran? You need to have a clearer idea about next steps if we are going to pull out, and especially given the larger context of Iran's aggressive activities in the Middle East."