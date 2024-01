IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Sen. Robert Menendez hit with new indictment The New Jersey Democrat has pleaded not guilty to all allegations of wrongdoing. Sen. Bob Menendez has pleaded not guilty to earlier charges. Alex Brandon / AP file







A federal grand jury has filed a second superseding indictment against Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.