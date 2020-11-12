Schumer calls on Trump, GOP to stop their 'temper tantrum' over the election results

WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi denounced President Donald Trump and Republicans on Thursday for sowing doubt in and refusing to accept the presidential election results.

“The election is not in doubt," Schumer said at joint news conference with Pelosi on Capitol Hill. "This is nothing more than a temper tantrum by Republicans, nothing more than a pathetic political performance for an audience of one: President Donald John Trump.”

Schumer said the results of the 2020 presidential election cannot be compared to the 2000 election, which came down to Florida and a difference of several hundred votes.

“Joe Biden's victory in the Electoral College has been secured by several states, where tens of thousands of votes separate the candidates," he said. "Joe Biden leads Wisconsin by 20,000, Pennsylvania ... 50,000, Michigan ... 146,000. That's the facts. Biden's won. Nothing Republicans or Trump can do will change that.”

Republicans need to “stop deliberately and recklessly sowing doubt about our democratic process” and denying reality and accept that Biden is the president-elect, Schumer said. The New York Democrat said Trump’s “frivolous lawsuits have less than a snowball’s chance in hell of succeeding.”

Both he and Pelosi pleaded with Republicans to get back to the negotiating table instead to craft another Covid-19 relief package. Pelosi said Republicans need to stop focusing on denying Biden’s victory and shift their attention toward the worsening pandemic.

“He's going to be just fine in the transition,” the California Democrat said about Biden. “It's most unfortunate that the Republicans have decided that they will not respect the will of the people. And let me just say, it looks like the house is burning down, and they just refuse to throw water on it.”

This comes as Trump continues to reject the results of the election, which was called on Saturday after Biden surpassed the 270 electoral votes needed to win. The president has not conceded and has baselessly claimed that voter fraud occurred.