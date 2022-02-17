Senators scramble to avert government shutdown on Friday

WASHINGTON — Lawmakers weren’t panicking yet, but Congress was scrambling Thursday to strike a bipartisan deal to avert a government shutdown before funding runs out Friday night.

Senate leaders said they expected to hold a vote later Thursday on the stopgap funding measure — called a continuing resolution, or CR— which would allow lawmakers to leave Washington for the weeklong Presidents Day recess.

About a dozen of those senators were eager to depart for the Munich security conference, which kicks off Friday, amid escalating Russian aggression toward Ukraine. And senators have made clear that a disruptive shutdown at home would not look good ahead of what U.S. officials have called an “imminent” Russian invasion.

“It’s a typical CR exercise. We’ll have some amendments, and then we’ll pass the CR and the government won’t be shut down,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told reporters in the Capitol.

Last week, the House passed the funding bill that keeps the government’s lights on through March 11. But for senators to pass it by Thursday, they will need cooperation from every single member. As of early Thursday afternoon, there still remained a handful of outstanding issues.

At least four Republicans are demanding votes on specific issues. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., for example, wants a separate voice vote on a bill — also backed by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. — to bar the Department of Health and Human Services from funding the distribution of crack pipes. Biden administration officials say a $30 million HHS program aimed at fighting the substance use and overdose epidemic doesn’t pay for crack pipes.

Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., is expected to get a vote on his amendment to require the government to balance its budget every year. A couple other issues are trickier: Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, is demanding a vote to strip out funding for the enforcement of all remaining federal vaccine mandates, while Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, wants to block funding for schools and child care centers that require children to get Covid-19 vaccines.

Cruz led the 2013 government shutdown in an unsuccessful bid to defund Obamacare.

Then there’s the issue of Senate absences. Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., is recovering from a stroke, though he tweeted Thursday he is now back in Washington. Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., had to travel back to Arizona to be with his wife, former Rep. Gabby Giffords, who is in the hospital for appendicitis. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., was also attending to a family issue.

Because of those missing lawmakers, Democrats were concerned that some GOP amendments might pass in the 50-50 Senate, where the party has zero wiggle room.

“There are attendance issues that are affecting that. Otherwise, everything is ready to go,” said Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D. “The amendments, I think, are ready to be voted on. And the Rubio [crack pipe] issue can get worked out fairly quickly.”