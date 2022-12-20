Washington preparing for possible Zelenskyy visit Wednesday

WASHINGTON — Officials in Washington are preparing for a possible visit from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, according to five sources familiar with the planning.

Zelenskyy could address a joint session of Congress on Wednesday evening, three sources said. The five sources stressed that the plans were contingent on security and could still change.

Punchbowl News first reported the anticipated visit.

U.S. Capitol Police have been undergoing preparations for the possible visit, with leadership joining State Department agents along with emergency management personnel on a walk-through Tuesday, according to one source familiar with the planning who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive plans.

A European official also familiar with the planning confirmed that preparations are underway for a potential visit Wednesday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., suggested members attend Wednesday's session in person in a letter to colleagues Tuesday.

“We are ending a very special session of the 117th Congress with legislation that makes progress for the American people as well as support for our Democracy,” Pelosi said in the letter. “Please be present for a very special focus on Democracy Wednesday night.”

Pelosi would not confirm the trip when asked for comment by NBC News, but said she invited Zelenskyy, describing him as a "total hero."

Congress on Tuesday drew close to approving $44.9 billion in aid to Ukraine to bolster its efforts in a war with Russia that has stretched nearly 10 months.

That aid is tucked into a sprawling $1.7 trillion government funding package unveiled by Congress early Tuesday intended to fund federal agencies through next fall.