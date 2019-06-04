Breaking News Emails
The White House has directed former administration officials Hope Hicks and Annie Donaldson not to hand over any documents to the House Judiciary Committee related to their time at the White House, two sources told NBC News Tuesday.
Hicks previously served as the White House communications director. Donaldson served as chief of staff to White House counsel Don McGahn. Hicks previously testified before the House Intelligence Committee in 2018 about her time on the campaign.
The subpoenas were issued for testimony and documents related to the panel's investigation into obstruction of justice, corruption and other potential abuses of power by President Donald Trump and members of his administration.
The committee has issued subpoenas to the two former Trump officials last month to turn over documents by Tuesday, June 4. The deadlines for testimony and deposition are later in June.