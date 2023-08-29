Former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell enters not guilty plea in Georgia election interference case

ATLANTA — Former Trump attorney Sidney Powell and another defendant on Tuesday entered a not guilty plea in the Georgia election interference case, according to court filings.

A lawyer for Powell submitted a waiver of arraignment in Fulton County Superior Court informing a judge she "hereby waives formal arraignment and enters a plea of NOT GUILTY to each and every charge in the Indictment."

Powell, who acted as one of Trump's lawyers after his election loss to Joe Biden, is charged with racketeering, conspiracy to commit election fraud, conspiracy to commit computer theft, trespass and invasion of privacy and conspiracy to defraud the state.

The computer-related charges are tied to an effort to improperly access voting machines in rural Coffee County, prosecutors alleged.

Also pleading not guilty Tuesday was Trevian Kutti, another of the 19 defendants in the sprawling case brought earlier this month by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Kutti is the former publicist for Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West. She's charged with racketeering and conspiracy for allegedly being part of a pressure campaign to get Ruby Freeman, an election worker who'd been falsely accused of election fraud, to make false statements.

She also waived formal arraignment.

Both Powell and Kutti have already posted bond in the case. Powell's bond was set at $100,000 and Kutti's at $75,000.

Ray Smith, an attorney who represented Trump in 2020 Georgia cases and is charged with helping organize a slate of "alternate" presidential electors in the state, became the first defendant in the case to enter a not guilty plea on Monday.

The 16 other defendants in the case - including former President Donald Trump - are scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 6.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and maintains he's the victim of a politically motivated investigation.