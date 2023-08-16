Fulton County DA proposes March 4 trial date for Trump and co-defendants

The Georgia prosecutor leading the election interference case against former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants is looking to start the high-profile trial in early March, according to a court filing Wednesday.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis proposed a March 4 trial date preceded by arraignments during the week of Sept. 5. The suggested dates come two days after Trump and some of his closest aides and allies were indicted on felony charges in connection with efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

"In light of Defendant Donald John Trump’s other criminal and civil matters pending in the courts of our sister sovereigns, the State of Georgia proposes certain deadlines that do not conflict with these other courts’ already-scheduled hearings and trial dates," Willis wrote.

She said the proposed dates accounted for defendants’ needs to review discovery and get ready for trial "but also to protect the State of Georgia’s and the public’s interest in a prompt resolution of the charges for which the Defendants have been indicted."

A lawyer for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday afternoon.

Trump's court schedule already consists of civil and criminal trials scheduled to start in the first half of next year.

Last week, prosecutors from special counsel Jack Smith’s office proposed a Jan. 2 trial for the former president's trial on charges that he engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States and overturn his defeat following the 2020 election. The judge overseeing that case is expected to set a trial date on Aug. 28.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.