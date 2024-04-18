Live updates: Jury selection continues in Trump hush money trial — five more jurors and six alternates needed

What to know about Trump's hush money trial
- Former President Donald Trump's hush money trial resumes for the third day today with jury selection after the court's scheduled midweekly day off.
- Seven jurors have been selected so far, including a salesman, an oncology nurse, an information technology consultant and a teacher. Judge Juan Merchan has said he wants to wrap up jury selection by tomorrow.
- Tuesday's proceedings were marked by fiery exchanges over old Facebook posts of prospective jurors and Trump's behavior.
- Trump, who is required to be present in court, has said he would testify in the trial, which could go for six to eight weeks. If he does, prosecutors said they plan to ask him about findings of wrongdoing in his civil cases.
- The former president has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records related to a $130,000 payment made to adult film actor Stormy Daniels at the end of the 2016 election cycle to keep her quiet about her allegation that she and Trump had a sexual encounter. Trump has denied the allegation.
Trump departs Trump Tower
Trump has left Trump Tower and is headed to the courthouse for Day 3 of his hush money trial.
Fiery exchanges over Facebook posts and Trump’s behavior mark second day of trial
The first seven jurors were selected for Trump’s hush money trial Tuesday amid a battle over prospective jurors’ old Facebook posts and calls to “lock him up” and the judge’s warning that the former president should not try to intimidate the panelists who will be deciding his fate.
“I will not have any jurors intimidated in this courtroom. I want to make this crystal clear,” Merchan told Trump and his lawyer Todd Blanche outside the jurors' presence. Merchan told Blanche his client was “audibly” saying something in the direction of the juror while she was “12 feet away from your client.”
Merchan said that he didn’t know what Trump was saying but that he’d been “muttering” and “gesturing” at the juror, and he directed Blanche to talk to his client about his behavior. Blanche then whispered something into Trump’s ear.
The incident underscores Trump’s penchant for acting up in court and the problems his lawyers might have keeping him in check. He spoke loudly in front of jurors during the E. Jean Carroll defamation trial and at one point stormed out of his civil fraud trial — two trials he appeared at voluntarily. His presence is required in the criminal case, and the trial could last as long as eight weeks.
The current drama came on the second day of jury selection as seven jurors were selected for the case. The jury is anonymous, so their names weren’t used in open court, but panelists include a lawyer, a salesman, an oncology nurse, an IT consultant, a teacher and a software engineer. The seven were sworn in and told to return to court Monday.
On trial off-day, Trump complains about jury selection process for his criminal case
Trump ripped the jury selection process in his historic New York criminal trial yesterday, the day after the first seven jurors were selected out of a pool of almost 100 people.
Posting about the hush money trial on its scheduled off-day, Trump — who has repeatedly accused the judge in the case of being biased against him — suggested incorrectly that he should be entitled to unlimited strikes of potential jurors in his criminal case.
“I thought STRIKES were supposed to be ‘unlimited’ when we were picking our jury? I was then told we only had 10, not nearly enough when we were purposely given the 2nd Worst Venue in the Country,” he wrote on Truth Social before he decried the criminal cases against him as “election interference” and part of a “witch hunt.”
Under New York law, each side does have an unlimited number of strikes “for cause,” but Merchan, the judge presiding over the case, can decide whether or not that cause is worthy of a strike.
The two sides are also entitled to a limited number of “peremptory strikes” — potential jurors they can dismiss. Because Trump is charged with a Class E felony, which is a lower-level felony, he and prosecutors are entitled to 10 peremptory challenges each. (The number goes up to 20 for defendants facing the highest level of felony charge, Class A.)
While Merchan has dismissed scores of potential jurors who said they could not be impartial or had scheduling conflicts, he has dismissed only two for cause in the two days since jury selection began. One was a person who had written “lock him up” of Trump in a 2017 social media post. Merchan denied some other Trump cause dismissal requests, including one for a woman who had posted on Facebook about celebrating Joe Biden’s 2020 election win.
Trump’s attorney Todd Blanche then used one of his peremptory challenges to remove the woman.
Trump hush money trial resumes with jury selection after day off
Jury selection is set to resume in Trump's hush money trial in New York City after a break in action yesterday.
With seven jurors already having been selected from a pool of 96, the schedule for today will focus largely on questioning potential jurors in a second group of the same size to see whether they can be fair and impartial when it comes to Trump. The judge has said he hopes to have 12 jurors, as well as alternates, selected by the end of tomorrow.
Prosecutors and lawyers for Trump will have less opportunity to dismiss potential jurors going forward, because both used six of their 10 peremptory challenges Tuesday.
While both sides can make an unlimited number of challenges for cause, it is up to the judge to decide whether to grant those challenges and strike those jurors. Merchan dismissed two jurors for cause Tuesday, one of whom had posted a “lock him up” message about Trump on Facebook, but he denied some other challenges.