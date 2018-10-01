Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The billionaire allegedly linked to secret payments to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen is not your typical Russian oligarch.

Among U.S. officials who study Russia’s power elite, Viktor Vekselberg has a reputation as the “nice” oligarch, relatively free from the taint of thuggery. The 61-year-old is a world-renowned art collector, and isn’t ethnically Russian — he’s a Jewish Ukrainian.

Vekselberg has also criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin to U.S. officials and pushed a “reset” of U.S.-Russian relations. He even attended President Donald Trump’s inauguration last year.

But like other oligarchs, Vekselberg has become enmeshed in the U.S. probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election and Trump camp ties to Russia. According to The New York Times, agents working for special counsel Robert Mueller detained and interviewed him when he got off a plane at a U.S. airport. He has also been sanctioned both personally and corporately by the U.S. Treasury Department.

Now, due to allegations about the finances of Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, Vekselberg has also stumbled into the controversy over the president’s $130,000 hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, just before the 2016 election.

Though both Cohen and Trump deny the president ever had an affair with Clifford, Cohen arranged for Clifford to receive $130,000 for not talking about her alleged sexual relationship with Trump.

Michael Avenatti, Clifford’s attorney, claimed Tuesday night that Cohen received $500,000 from a company controlled by Vekselberg, and that the money was paid into the coffers of the same company through which Cohen paid off the actress.

Renova Group Chairman Viktor Vekselberg attends a session during Week of Russian Business held by the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs in Moscow on Feb. 7, 2018. Sergei Karpukhin / Reuters file

Avenatti said his investigation uncovered eight payments totaling half a million dollars from Columbus Nova, a U.S. company run by Vekselberg’s cousin Andrew Intrater, to Essential Consultants, a company registered by Cohen. Essential Consultants is the same company Cohen used to wire Daniels $130,000. NBC News has reviewed financial documents that appear to support Avenatti’s claim.

In a statement, an attorney for Columbus Nova said the management firm is owned and controlled by Americans and not Vekselberg, and denied that Vekselberg had ever owned the company or used it as a conduit for payments.

But Vekselberg is the president of the Russian conglomerate Renova Group, and Columbus Nova was listed on Renova’s website as one of its “companies” until November 2017. Columbus Nova’s attorney also said that the U.S. company “has managed assets of behalf of Renova Group companies.”

Andrey Shtorkh, a spokesman for Vekselberg, told NBC News that neither Vekselberg nor Renova “has ever had any contractual relationship with Mr. Cohen or Essential Consultants.”

“As to a relationship between Columbus Nova and Mr. Cohen you have to ask Mr. Andy Intrater, because Columbus Nova is a company owned and managed by him.”

Avenatti suggested that the money to pay off Daniels may have come from the Columbus Nova deposits, but did not offer proof.

Communism to Capitalism

Vekselberg, like many of his fellow oligarchs, got his start in Russia’s rapid and flawed move from communism to capitalism in the 1990s. After serving as an engineer in a state-owned pump manufacturer, he made the leap into private enterprise. Through a set of influential contacts he was able to buy state assets on the cheap and wound up a billionaire with a big chunk of the world’s largest aluminum company and one of the world’s largest oil and gas firms.

His partners were often oligarchs like Oleg Deripaska, a billionaire linked by U.S. law enforcement to Russian organized crime, but according to U.S. officials, Vekselberg kept out of the seamiest precincts of Russia’s economic life.