Trump aide Walt Nauta to be arraigned in Florida on Tuesday

Walt Nauta, an aide to Donald Trump who was indicted on federal criminal charges in connection with the former president's alleged mishandling of classified documents, will be arraigned in Miami federal court Tuesday morning.

Nauta faces six charges, including conspiracy to obstruct, withholding a document or record, and scheme to conceal, according to the federal indictment that was unsealed this month.

Although he appeared alongside Trump in court this month, Nauta did not enter a plea. As of Monday evening, a local attorney had not been elected to represent Nauta at his arraignment, according to Evan Kuhl, clerk for Magistrate Judge Edwin G. Torres, who will preside over Tuesday’s hearing. Nauta’s lawyer, Stan Woodward, who has declined to comment on his charges, is the only lawyer listed thus far. It is unclear if Nauta will appear in person for the hearing.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 37 felony counts, including making false statements, conspiracy to obstruct justice and willful retention of national defense information, stemming from more than 100 classified documents recovered from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida last year, according to the indictment.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon set a tentative start date of mid-August for Trump’s trial in a court order unsealed last week.

Special counsel Jack Smith has turned over the first batch of evidence in the classified documents case to Trump’s legal team, according to a court filing last week. Prosecutors said that the documents include evidence obtained through subpoena and search warrants; transcripts of grand jury testimony in Washington, D.C., and Florida; witness interviews conducted through last month; and excerpts of closed-circuit television footage.

In the filing, prosecutors indicated that Nauta has not yet received discovery, but they will provide it to his counsel once his appearance in the case is entered.

Nauta, a Trump aide from Guam who reached the Navy’s rank of “senior chief culinary specialist” in his 20 years of service, worked at the White House as part of the Presidential Food Service, which is a section within the White House Military Office.

During Trump’s presidency, Nauta served as one of two military valets who had close and direct daily contact with Trump for his personal needs, such as meals in the Oval Office and organizing his clothing for travel, a former senior Trump aide told NBC News.

When Trump left the White House, Nauta was part of the post-presidency transition, serving for another six months while still in the Navy. Trump indicated in a social media post that at some point, Nauta “retired” from military service and “then transitioned into private life as a personal aide.”

Nauta has been seen traveling with the former president for many public trips and campaign stops and at Mar-a-Lago events.

According to the indictment, Nauta was among the people, including Trump himself, who “packed items” from the White House for shipment to Florida.

Prosecutors allege Nauta made false statements denying knowledge of the boxes and moved dozens of boxes at the former president’s direction after it was clear that the National Archives was seeking the return of government records.

The indictment indicated that Nauta was represented by counsel during his interview with the FBI, which was voluntary. It also asserts that Trump directed many of Nauta’s actions.