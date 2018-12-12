Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Allan Smith

President Donald Trump on Wednesday referred to the latest mass shooting in France, which French officials have labeled a terror attack, in urging Democrats to give him the funding he wants for his wall on the U.S. southern border.

"Another very bad terror attack in France. We are going to strengthen our borders even more," the president said in a tweet, before appealing to House Speaker-designate Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. "Chuck and Nancy must give us the votes to get additional Border Security!"

French officials said Wednesday that they were hunting a suspect on a terrorist watch list after a gunman opened fire on a Christmas market in Strasbourg, killing two people, leaving one brain-dead, and injuring at least a dozen others.

The tweet comes one day after Trump's explosive Oval Office meeting with Schumer and Pelosi, in which the press was invited to witness a testy exchange over money for the president's long-promised border wall ahead of a government funding deadline.

During this negotiation, which featured contentious exchanges between the three while Vice President Mike Pence watched silently, Trump said he would be "proud" to shut down the government in the name of border security.

On the campaign trail, Trump promised that his wall would be paid for by Mexico.