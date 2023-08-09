Abortion rights have won in every election since Roe v. Wade was overturned

Anti-abortion advocates scored a big win on June 24, 2022, when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. But since then, their luck seems to have run out.

Abortion has been on the ballot in seven states since that landmark court decision one year ago and in each instance, in red states and blue states, anti-abortion advocates have lost.

In some instances, voters have approved state constitutional amendments protecting abortion rights. In others, they've rejected measures that would weaken protections or make explicit in the state constitution that abortion rights are not protected.

In Ohio Tuesday, abortion wasn't directly on the ballot, but the fight over a measure that would have made it tougher to pass state constitutional amendments in the future was largely framed around the issue with both sides eyeing an abortion-rights measure that will be on the ballot in November.

Votes on these ballot measures are being closely watched, as both Democrats and Republicans figure out how abortion will play into the 2024 election. Abortion was a major issue a year ago in the midterms, and it provided a boost to Democrats who leaned into GOP support for restricting access.

Here's a look at where abortion has been on the ballot in the past year: