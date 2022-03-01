Texas primary kicks off 2022 midterms

Polls are scheduled to start closing at 8 p.m. ET in Texas, where several key races — from the governor's mansion to congressional seats — are on the ballot in the first major primary of this midterm election year.

The results will test the influence of former President Donald Trump, who has issued more than 30 endorsements in the Lone Star State. One of those recipients, Gov. Greg Abbott, is facing several GOP challengers who are aiming to keep him below 50 percent and trigger a runoff.

On the Democratic side, the battle between centrist Rep. Henry Cuellar and progressive attorney Jessica Cisneros in the 28th Congressional District is the key House race to watch. Cisneros lost to Cuellar in 2020, but this year’s rematch has been rocked by FBI raids on the incumbent’s home and campaign office as part of an investigation into U.S. businessmen’s ties to Azerbaijan.

Cuellar, 66, has denied any wrongdoing. The race between him and Cisneros, 28, has played out on generational and ideological lines. National leaders in both parties are keeping an eye on the district, which leans Democratic but is one where Republicans are hopeful they can gain ground in the general election.

Meanwhile, Trump-endorsed Attorney General Ken Paxton is trying to fend off a challenge from state Land Commissioner George P. Bush, the son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, who Trump tormented in the 2016 presidential primaries. The contest also includes Rep. Louie Gohmert and Eva Guzman, a former state Supreme Court justice.

The race to succeed Bush as land commissioner has also caught Trump’s attention. The former president endorsed state Sen. Dawn Buckingham, who has made the future of the Alamo, the famed battle site of the Texas Revolution, central to her campaign.

The Alamo, which is overseen by the land commissioner, is in the midst of a major redevelopment project and the subject of debate over how the revolution — and the role of slavery — should be remembered.