President Biden publicly acknowledges 7th grandchild for first time

President Joe Biden on Friday publicly acknowledged his seventh grandchild for the first time, while adding that his granddaughter Navy is "not a political issue."

In a statement first reported by People that was obtained by NBC News, Biden said that he and first lady Jill Biden wanted the best for all of their grandchildren, "including Navy."

“Our son Hunter and Navy’s mother, Lunden, are working together to foster a relationship that is in the best interests of their daughter, preserving her privacy as much as possible going forward," the president said. "This is not a political issue, it’s a family matter. Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy.”

Hunter Biden and Lunden Roberts last month settled a paternity case over their daughter Navy in an Arkansas court.

Friday's statement comes as Republican presidential hopefuls have increasingly taken jabs at the president for not counting Navy among his grandchildren in public remarks.

“Why don’t you spend some time with your granddaughter in Arkansas, or at least recognize her existence before you start worrying about our kids?” said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during remarks on parental rights to voters in Tennessee.

In April, on Take Your Child to Work Day, Biden said: "I have six grandchildren. And I’m crazy about them. And I speak to them every single day. Not a joke. Matter of fact, I just got finished going through the calls."

A source familiar with the situation told NBC News on Friday that the Bidens "are — and have been — giving Hunter and Lunden the space and time to figure things out."

“You have to remember there were some fairly contentious legal proceedings between Navy’s parents happening until just a few weeks ago,” the source said. “As grandparents, the Bidens are following Hunter’s lead.”