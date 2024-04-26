Biden says he would be 'happy to debate' Trump

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

President Joe Biden said Friday during a one-on-one interview with radio host Howard Stern that he is willing to debate Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

"I am, somewhere, I don’t know when, but I am happy to debate him,” Biden said in the interview.

Biden and his campaign have deflected in recent months on the question of a debate. When asked in February about Trump's calls for debate, Biden merely said, “If I were him, I’d want him to debate me, too. He’s got nothing else to do.”

In response to Biden's remark on Friday, a Trump campaign adviser, Chris LaCivita, said in a post to X, "Ok let’s set it up!"

The president's new openness for the debate comes after Trump has been advocating for a chance to go head-to-head with Biden on stage.

Despite Trump's refusal to participate in any of the Republican primary debates, he said in an all-capitals post on his social media site in March that he is willing to debate Biden “anytime, anywhere and anyplace.”

A dozen major news organizations also urged the two rivals in joint statement earlier this month to commit to debating one another.