Biden says he would be 'happy to debate' Trump

The president made the remark Friday in an interview with radio host Howard Stern amid Trump's calls for a debate.
Joe Biden said Friday he would be happy to debate Donald Trump.Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP - Getty Images
By Kyla Guilfoil

President Joe Biden said Friday during a one-on-one interview with radio host Howard Stern that he is willing to debate Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

"I am, somewhere, I don’t know when, but I am happy to debate him,” Biden said in the interview.

Biden and his campaign have deflected in recent months on the question of a debate. When asked in February about Trump's calls for debate, Biden merely said, “If I were him, I’d want him to debate me, too. He’s got nothing else to do.”

In response to Biden's remark on Friday, a Trump campaign adviser, Chris LaCivita, said in a post to X, "Ok let’s set it up!"

The president's new openness for the debate comes after Trump has been advocating for a chance to go head-to-head with Biden on stage.

Despite Trump's refusal to participate in any of the Republican primary debates, he said in an all-capitals post on his social media site in March that he is willing to debate Biden “anytime, anywhere and anyplace.”

A dozen major news organizations also urged the two rivals in joint statement earlier this month to commit to debating one another.

Kyla Guilfoil is an intern for NBC News Digital Politics.