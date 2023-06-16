Former White House aide TJ Ducklo to join Biden's re-election campaign

WASHINGTON — Former White House deputy press secretary T.J. Ducklo will join the Biden re-election campaign next month in a senior role, three years after he resigned from his government post for threatening to “destroy” a female journalist who was working on a story about his personal romantic relationship with another reporter.

Ducklo, who served as the national press secretary for the Biden 2020 campaign, is currently the chief communications officer and senior adviser for the Nashville mayor.

Last election cycle, in the thick of the primary season, he was diagnosed with stage-four lung cancer, often continuing his work through treatment.

Both current and former White House officials urged his return to Biden world, citing his loyalty and commitment.

Tara Palmeri, the reporter Ducklo clashed with, has since written in Puck about his personal apology to her. She noted he seemed “genuinely sorry,” adding: “Everyone has bad days and they shouldn’t have to pay for them for the rest of their lives … There are some people who deserve to be canceled, but T.J. Ducklo is not one of them.”

Ducklo will join the campaign as a senior adviser for communications in mid-July, as the operation continues to staff up this summer.

Another senior hire expected to be announced in the coming weeks is Rob Flaherty, the current White House director of digital strategy, according to a source familiar with the decision.

Flaherty has been credited with marshalling social media influencers to help spread Biden’s main re-election themes, which will likely be crucial in terms of reaching younger voters in 2024.

He was recently promoted at the White House to be Assistant to the President, the highest designation for administration officials.

This week Flaherty also moved into a West Wing office, all signifying the importance Biden advisers have placed on digital platforms and how it is increasingly integrated with their message planning.