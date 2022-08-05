4 people in critical condition after apparent lightning strike across the street from White House

Four people were in critical condition Thursday night after an apparent lightning strike in a park directly across the street from the White House, local fire and emergency officials said.

A spokesperson for the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department, Vito Maggiolo, said agency personnel found the victims with “critical, life threatening” injuries in Lafayette Square shortly before 7 p.m. ET.

The unidentified individuals — two adult males and two adult females — were transported to area hospitals in critical condition, Maggiolo said. He said it was unclear if their conditions have changed since being hospitalized.

Emergency personnel respond to people injured after an apparent lightning strike at Lafayette Park in Washington, DC, on Aug. 4, 2022. @dcfireems via Twitter

Uniformed Secret Service and and U.S. Park Police officers had witnessed the lightning strike and began treating the victims before the arrival of fire and emergency medical personnel, Maggiolo added.

NBC News has reached out to the White House, National Park Service and Secret Service for comment.

Lafayette Square is north of the White House and frequented by tourists and protesters, as well as workers at nearby private and government buildings. The park was the site of a racial justice protest that was violently cleared by federal police officers in June 2020.