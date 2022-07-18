9/11 group blasts Trump for hosting Saudi-backed golf league tournament, seeks meeting

WASHINGTON — The families of those killed in the 9/11 attacks are seeking a meeting with former President Donald Trump over his decision to host a tournament for Saudi-backed LIV Golf at his club in Bedminster, N.J., later this month.

Members of 9/11 Justice on Sunday sent the former president a letter, obtained by NBC News, that noted Trump has previously acknowledged Saudi Arabia was partially responsible for the 2001 attacks. The group asked that Trump reconsider his business relationship with the Saudi-funded golf league.

Brett Eagleson, son of Sept. 11 victim Bruce Eagleson, with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump. Courtesy Brett Eagleson

"It is difficult for us to fully express the extreme pain, frustration and anger this upcoming tournament at Bedminster causes our community," they wrote. "That is why we ask for the opportunity to have some of our family members visit with you in the coming days to discuss our concerns in person with you and urge you to cease further business with the regime that was complicit in the murder of our loved ones."

The group's president, Brett Eagleson, told NBC News that 9/11 Justice is planning a rally July 29 and have invited several tri-state area U.S. senators. The group is also planning to air some TV ads on the issue, he said.

The letter referred to an appearance Trump made on Fox News' "Fox & Friends" in 2016 in which he acknowledged Saudi Arabia's role in the 9/11 attacks and said documents supporting that conclusion should be publicly disclosed.

"Mr. President, the documents are now open, as you suggested," they wrote. "And they reveal what we, and apparently you, have known all along. The Kingdom materially supported the planning and execution of these attacks. Given what you said on FOX, and the commitment you made to numerous 9/11 family members when meeting with them at the White House on September 11, 2019, we simply cannot understand how you could agree to accept money from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s golf league to host their tournament at your golf course, and to do so in the shadows of Ground Zero in New Jersey, which lost over 700 residents during the attacks."

On Monday morning, Trump's twitter page for his golf brand advertised the upcoming LIV Golf series tournament, scheduled for July 29 to July 31. The new golf league has upended the sport's establishment, with a $2 billion investment from Saudi Arabia and contracts with top players that reportedly reach $150 million or more.

The series closes in October with a $50 million purse at Trump’s signature course in Miami, Fla., NBC News reported.