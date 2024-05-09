IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Appeals court dismisses Hunter Biden's effort to get gun case tossed

A three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals did not consider the merits of his appeal.
Image: Hunter Biden Appears On Capitol Hill For Closed-Door Deposition With Republican Lawmakers
Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, in the O'Neill House Office Building on Feb. 28.Samuel Corum / Getty Images file
By Daniel Barnes and Summer Concepcion

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday rejected Hunter Biden's effort to get his gun case in Delaware dismissed.

A three-judge panel of the court did not consider the merits of his appeal, ruling that as a matter of procedure the lower court’s rejection of his various motions to dismiss the case are not appealable at this time.

“This appeal is dismissed because the defendant has not shown the District Court’s orders are appealable before final judgment,” the order reads.

Lawyers for Hunter Biden can seek review from the full bench of the 3rd Circuit or petition the U.S. Supreme Court to consider the case.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

