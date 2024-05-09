Appeals court dismisses Hunter Biden's effort to get gun case tossed

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday rejected Hunter Biden's effort to get his gun case in Delaware dismissed.

A three-judge panel of the court did not consider the merits of his appeal, ruling that as a matter of procedure the lower court’s rejection of his various motions to dismiss the case are not appealable at this time.

“This appeal is dismissed because the defendant has not shown the District Court’s orders are appealable before final judgment,” the order reads.

Lawyers for Hunter Biden can seek review from the full bench of the 3rd Circuit or petition the U.S. Supreme Court to consider the case.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.