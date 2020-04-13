Can Trump fire Anthony Fauci?

President Donald Trump appeared to show his displeasure over the weekend with Anthony Fauci, the federal government's top infectious disease expert, retweeting a message that ended, "time to fire Fauci."
He retweeted the message after Dr. Fauci said on CNN's "State of the Union" that earlier steps to limit public interaction could have saved lives.
"Obviously, if we had, right from the very beginning, shut everything down, it may have been a little bit different," Fauci said in the interview. "But there was a lot of pushback about shutting things down.”
So does the president have the authority to fire Fauci? In a word, no, because Fauci is a federal employee who does not report to the president.
Trump could, however, direct Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar to see to it that Fauci is fired. Azar would then have to order Francis Collins, the head of the National Institutes of Health, to fire Fauci, who is director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases. That's because Fauci reports to the head of NIH, who reports to Azar, who reports to Trump.
Still, as a federal employee, Fauci could only be fired for cause, meaning generally non-performance of duties, malfeasance or some similar offense.
"If President Trump tried to get him fired just because he's not a team player, Fauci would have a very good lawsuit," said Steve Vladeck, a professor at the University of Texas School of Law.
But a legal dispute, if it ever arose, could take years to resolve.